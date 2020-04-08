Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Charles Hamer Obituary
Charles Hamer passed away on March 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Westside High School Class of 1982. Charles was a veteran of the US Air Force and a retired employee of U.S. Steel Corp. He was preceded in death by father Charles Hamer Sr. and brother Rozell Hamer. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife Paris Hamer, daughters Denicia Towns, Angel (Charles) Fant, mother Yvonne Hamer, 2 grandchildren Charles Gregory Fant and Christian Xavier Fant, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. View and Go Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Pastor Royce Thompson, officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
