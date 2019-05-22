|
was born September 10th, 1935 in Chicago Illinois to the late Leonard and Evelyn Dorsey Kirklen. He graduated from Calumet High school in Chicago, IL. Charles retired from U.S. Steel in 2000 after working for 40+ years. He loved a well-manicured lawn and planting flowers in his garden. Charles was preceded in death by sons, Douglas, Calvin and Carl Kirklen; brothers; David, Fred and Omar Kirklen; sisters, Juanita Richardson, and Vivian Clemmons. He departed this life on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. He leaves to cherish and celebrate his life, his loving wife Janet Kirklen, son Charles (Gwen) Kirklen Jr. daughters Cathy Walker, Carol Nunn (Koko), Michelle Miller, Navinia Kirklen, and Samantha Kirklen, brothers; Joseph Kirklen, Thomas (Helen) Kirklen, sisters; Mary Kirklen, Carolyn (Richard) Anderson and Charlean Harris and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at First Baptist Church 626 West 21st Avenue. Rev Dr. Timothy F. Brown Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019