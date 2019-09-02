|
|
September 2, 1988
IN LOVING MEMORY
When we think of all you've done
to make our family life so happy,
We feel blessed, proud and grateful for your
guidance, wisdom and love.
We will always remember your strong
commitment to leading a Christian life,
and your willingness to help others.
We knew we could always count on you.
Our love and the beautiful memories we
have of you will keep you alive
in our hearts forever.
Sadly Missed,
Children, Delphia (Frank) Shelton.
Joan Price, Charlene Lacy,
Grandchildren, Angela, Franklin,
Denise, Anita & Julia
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019