CHARLES LACY

CHARLES LACY In Memoriam
September 2, 1988

IN LOVING MEMORY

When we think of all you've done

to make our family life so happy,

We feel blessed, proud and grateful for your

guidance, wisdom and love.

We will always remember your strong

commitment to leading a Christian life,

and your willingness to help others.

We knew we could always count on you.

Our love and the beautiful memories we

have of you will keep you alive

in our hearts forever.

Sadly Missed,

Children, Delphia (Frank) Shelton.

Joan Price, Charlene Lacy,

Grandchildren, Angela, Franklin,

Denise, Anita & Julia
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
