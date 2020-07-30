1/1
Charles Larry Cook
1950 - 2020
Charles Larry Cook was born on September 2, 1950 in Magnolia, MS to Edward and Johnnie Bea Cook. Charles was known as "Larry" to family and "Cookie" to co-workers. Charles passed away, at home, on July 27, 2020, surrounded by family. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1969, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1970. Charles was employed at U.S. Steel Corporation – Gary Works from 1969 until his retirement in 2014. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sue Cunningham, on June 1, 1974. He was known to enjoy traveling, visiting the local health club and spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 46 years, Sue; sons, Ivan (Narkeatar) and Ernest Cook both of Gary, IN; siblings Paulette Cook, Anitrice Dubois both of Indianapolis, IN, Steve (Brenda) Cook of Anna, TX, Denise Cook and Monya Cook both of Gary, IN; grandchildren, Ivan Jr., Iyana and Kameron. Public viewing and visitation: Saturday, August 1, 2020 9-11a.m. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 1, 2020 11:00a.m. All services at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren Street in Gary, IN. Internment: Oak Hill Cemetery



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
