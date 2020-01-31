Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
2425 W. 19th Ave
Gary, IN
Charles Mansker Obituary
Charles Milton Mansker was born on August 29, 1945 in Wilcox County, Alabama . Graduating from Roosevelt in 1963, Charles enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He served four years and was honorably discharged. While in the service, Charles married the true love of his life Elaine Williams on August 28, 1965. From their union, Charles and Elaine later had two daughters, Marlene and Melissa Mansker. Charles Mansker transitioned this life on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Martha Mansker. He is survived by his brother Cecil L. Mansker, his two daughters Marlene Mansker Ellerby and Mellissa Mansker, grandchildren Justin Ellerby and Jasmin Mansker, aunt Helen H. Cochran, cousins Janet Benson, Carolyn (Tony)Malone, Tom Joyner, Robert (Virginia) Hampton, Albert Mitchell, Jane Ellis, Ethel King, Walter (Marguerite) Hampton, Michael (Renita) Dumas, Frances (Darryl) Hines, Diana Dumas, Dolly (Larry) Mansker-John, Vann (Elizabeth) Mansker, Charlotte Lovesong, James Fisher, Clifford (Mittie) Mansker, Bruce, Penny & Royal Cochran, and a host of other relatives and lifelong friends. Visitation will be at the Guy & Allen Chapel on Friday January 31, from 3 to 5 pm and Saturday morning from 8 to 10:30 am. Services will be held at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 2425 W. 19th Ave. Gary, Indiana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020
