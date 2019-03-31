Age 90, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. He was born on October 7, 1928 to the late Michael and Beulah M (nee Stultz) Ondo in Sandcut, Indiana. He worked and retired from American Supply with 47 ½ years of service. On July 15, 1950, he married the love of his life, Norma (nee Dowd) Ondo at St. Marks in Gary, Indiana. Bill was quite the outdoorsman; he was a charter and founding member of the Hobart Boat and Ski Club at Bass Lake. He was especially fond of boating and slalom waterskiing, fishing and hunting. He also loved to travel; he visited 45 states and five foreign countries. He was so proud of his wife, Norma and his family.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Norma Ondo; son, Dan (Lonnie) Ondo; two daughters, Sharon L. Gunning and Margie M. (Loren) Parduhn; daughter in law, Sue Ondo; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael C. Ondo.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 beginning with 9:15 prayers at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342 and then processing to St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405 for a 10:00 am Mass. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. Visitation for Bill will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, Indiana 46342. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary