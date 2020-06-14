Charles P. Coates
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Charles P. Coates, age 83 years old, passed away peacefully in his home on June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 9, 1936 and moved to Gary when he was 10 years old. He was married to his loving wife Joanne (nee Slys) in 1956. For many years he worked as an electrician at Inland Steel. Charlie moved to St. John, Indiana in 1977 and retired in 2000. In 2019, he moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado to be near his son and grandchildren.

Charlie loved sports (especially golf), had a wonderful senses of humor, and was always quick to smile and laugh. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Charlie is survived by his wife Joanne (nee Slys), son Paul, and grandchildren Casie, Connor, and Peter. He is also survived by his sisters Laverne Gabriel and Delores Carr and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a good cause that you support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved