Mr. Charles P. Coates, age 83 years old, passed away peacefully in his home on June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 9, 1936 and moved to Gary when he was 10 years old. He was married to his loving wife Joanne (nee Slys) in 1956. For many years he worked as an electrician at Inland Steel. Charlie moved to St. John, Indiana in 1977 and retired in 2000. In 2019, he moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado to be near his son and grandchildren.



Charlie loved sports (especially golf), had a wonderful senses of humor, and was always quick to smile and laugh. He will be missed by his family and friends.



Charlie is survived by his wife Joanne (nee Slys), son Paul, and grandchildren Casie, Connor, and Peter. He is also survived by his sisters Laverne Gabriel and Delores Carr and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a good cause that you support.





