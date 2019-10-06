Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Charles Pipkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Pipkins


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Pipkins Obituary
Mr. Charles Pipkins Sr. age 85, passed away September 27, 2019. Charles attended Roosevelt High School and went on to join the Air Force in 1955. He married the love of his life Janice L. Steverson-Pipkins on December 29, 1961. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 61 years Janice, four children; Debra, Charles Jr., Ronald Sr. and Maria. Visitation will take place Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 9am until 1pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana. Following visitation Mr. Pipkins will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison St. Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
