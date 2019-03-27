Home

Charles "Chuck" Pollock Jr., age 55, of Portage, IN passed away on March 15, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1963 in Gary, IN to Linda and Charles Pollock Sr.Chuck is survived by his son, Brandon King; brothers, Mark Pollock and Frederick J. (Tamara) Pollock; sisters, Mary (Michael Pittman) Myers and Deborah (Jerry Dickey) Vespo; nephews, Brandon, John, Steven, Ryan Vespo and Jason Pollock Jr.; nieces, Marissa and Amanda Pollock. He was preceded in death by his parents.Chuck worked for many years as a carpenter, roofer and in maintenance. He was a big Nascar and Indy Car fan and loved the Chicago Bears. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019
