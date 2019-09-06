|
Charles Richard Spence, age 55, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019. Charles was a graduate of West Side Senior High School Class of 1982. He attended Ivy Tech Community College. He worked at Paylow, Canterbury Place, and owned a lawn care business. He loved God, life, and his family. Charles is preceded in death by mother Shirley Spence, and grandson LaTroy. He leaves to cherish his memory father, Richard (Debra) Spence; son Kenshone Spence; daughters, Asia Atkinson and Ajee Spence; brothers Rodney (Rhoda) Spence and Joshua Spence; sisters Antionette Spence and Michelle Porter Coleman; 3 grandchildren; and loving family. Visitation is Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9am-11am. Services at 11am at Manuel Memorial Parlor of Peace Funeral Home at 421 West 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to The Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, Indianapolis, IN at themartincenter.org.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019