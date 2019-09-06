Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard Spence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Richard Spence Obituary
Charles Richard Spence, age 55, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019. Charles was a graduate of West Side Senior High School Class of 1982. He attended Ivy Tech Community College. He worked at Paylow, Canterbury Place, and owned a lawn care business. He loved God, life, and his family. Charles is preceded in death by mother Shirley Spence, and grandson LaTroy. He leaves to cherish his memory father, Richard (Debra) Spence; son Kenshone Spence; daughters, Asia Atkinson and Ajee Spence; brothers Rodney (Rhoda) Spence and Joshua Spence; sisters Antionette Spence and Michelle Porter Coleman; 3 grandchildren; and loving family. Visitation is Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9am-11am. Services at 11am at Manuel Memorial Parlor of Peace Funeral Home at 421 West 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to The Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, Indianapolis, IN at themartincenter.org.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now