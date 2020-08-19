1/
Charles Roland Maxwell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Roland Maxwell, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence from a brief illness. He was born on March 18, 1939 in McCrory, AR to the late Aderson Odell and Lydia Hale Maxwell. Charles was also preceded in death by two brothers: Aderson Maxwell and Billy Don Maxwell; three sisters: Velma Callahan, Cora Davenport Bird and Lora Nethery.

Charles worked for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as their Systems Manager. He was a United States Army Veteran, 1st Calvary Division Postmaster, former member of the Eagle's in Crown Point, IN and a member of Bowling Green American Legion Post #23.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marjorie Ann (Meonske) Maxwell; two sons: Dan Roland Maxwell (Lynn) and Curtis Aaron Maxwell; four daughters: Sherri Brown (Robert), Rhonda Maxwell, Michelle Lydia Harris and Elizabeth Carter; two brothers: James Edward Maxwell (Linda) and Gary Maxwell, 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved