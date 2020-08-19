Charles Roland Maxwell, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence from a brief illness. He was born on March 18, 1939 in McCrory, AR to the late Aderson Odell and Lydia Hale Maxwell. Charles was also preceded in death by two brothers: Aderson Maxwell and Billy Don Maxwell; three sisters: Velma Callahan, Cora Davenport Bird and Lora Nethery.



Charles worked for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as their Systems Manager. He was a United States Army Veteran, 1st Calvary Division Postmaster, former member of the Eagle's in Crown Point, IN and a member of Bowling Green American Legion Post #23.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marjorie Ann (Meonske) Maxwell; two sons: Dan Roland Maxwell (Lynn) and Curtis Aaron Maxwell; four daughters: Sherri Brown (Robert), Rhonda Maxwell, Michelle Lydia Harris and Elizabeth Carter; two brothers: James Edward Maxwell (Linda) and Gary Maxwell, 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.





