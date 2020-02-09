|
Charles William Rigg, born in Gary, Indiana on 1/8/1929, peacefully passed away on 2/1/20. He is survived by his wife Marcia, and his children Michael (Mandy), John, Andrew, Danielle (Paul Gaynor) and Sean (Sara). He had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He was an Eagle Scout, served as a Captain in the Air Force and established the Children's Dental Center. He was loved and highly respected by his family, staff and friends and will be missed by all. Just prior to his death he said, "I'll die a happy man." Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020