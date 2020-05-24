Charlie L. Dunham passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Westside High School Class of 1970. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was a retired employee of the Gary Fire Department where he served as Assistant Chief of Communication. He was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church and former Deacon. Preceded in death by parents Elijah and LeVonia Dunham, son Charlie Dunham Jr., 2 sisters Ruthie Johnson, and Evangelist Johnnie Gates; brother Edward Dunham, and step brother Elijah Dunham. He leaves to cherish his precious memories daughter Kiyomi Dunham, 2 sisters Brenda Jenkins, and Vanessa Gooch, 5 grandchildren, great grandson, 3 play brothers Oliver Gilliam, Walter Gilliam and Daryl Gilliam; play sister Arlessie McNeil; close friends Denise Teamer and Sidney Hayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. View and Go Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Pastor Royce F. Thompson, officiating. Live Stream on Facebook @Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.