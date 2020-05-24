Charlie L. Dunham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie L. Dunham passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Westside High School Class of 1970. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was a retired employee of the Gary Fire Department where he served as Assistant Chief of Communication. He was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church and former Deacon. Preceded in death by parents Elijah and LeVonia Dunham, son Charlie Dunham Jr., 2 sisters Ruthie Johnson, and Evangelist Johnnie Gates; brother Edward Dunham, and step brother Elijah Dunham. He leaves to cherish his precious memories daughter Kiyomi Dunham, 2 sisters Brenda Jenkins, and Vanessa Gooch, 5 grandchildren, great grandson, 3 play brothers Oliver Gilliam, Walter Gilliam and Daryl Gilliam; play sister Arlessie McNeil; close friends Denise Teamer and Sidney Hayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. View and Go Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Pastor Royce F. Thompson, officiating. Live Stream on Facebook @Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 23, 2020
eepe condolences to the family and his friends.
Julie Dolato
Coworker
May 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to family and friends, in the loss of your loved one. May God grant you peace.
Linda B Robinson
Friend
May 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
C. Douglas
Coworker
May 23, 2020
Sincerest condolences to Vanessa Gooch and entire family of Charlie Dunham. Praying for you, too!
Linda Collins-Brown
Friend
May 22, 2020
GONE MISS YOU UNK RIH
sidney hayes
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved