Charlie Mae (Ford) Morris, age 81 of Merrillville, Indiana passed away on Tues, December 31, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1938 in Waycross, Ga. to the late Roscoe Ford Sr. and Willie Mae (Harris) Ford. She was a manager at Churches Chicken for 4 years. Charlie is prededed in death by her husband Benny Morris, and brother Roscoe Ford Jr. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 6 children Rodney Perdue of Fairbank, AK; Stephanie Morris and Joey Morris of Merrillville, IN; Derrick Morris of Gary, IN; Yolanda Morris of Merrillville, IN and Kimberly Wilson of Gary, IN; 24 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Rev. Kurt Walton, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020