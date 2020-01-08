Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Mae Morris


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlie Mae Morris Obituary
Charlie Mae (Ford) Morris, age 81 of Merrillville, Indiana passed away on Tues, December 31, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1938 in Waycross, Ga. to the late Roscoe Ford Sr. and Willie Mae (Harris) Ford. She was a manager at Churches Chicken for 4 years. Charlie is prededed in death by her husband Benny Morris, and brother Roscoe Ford Jr. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 6 children Rodney Perdue of Fairbank, AK; Stephanie Morris and Joey Morris of Merrillville, IN; Derrick Morris of Gary, IN; Yolanda Morris of Merrillville, IN and Kimberly Wilson of Gary, IN; 24 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Rev. Kurt Walton, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -