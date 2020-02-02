|
Charlotte Wesson, a long time resident of Missouri City, Texas passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born on December 24, 1946 to Rhanders and Clarene Wesson in Gary, Indiana. Charlotte graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1964; following high school, she attended Indiana State University. She was an administrator for the Fort Bend County Sherriff's Department for seventeen years until her retirement in 2012. Charlotte also served as an elected board member on the Fort Bend County MUD #26. She was a member of the Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. Charlotte loved her pets and volunteered in literacy programs helping people to learn life skills. Charlotte is survived by her sisters, Loretta Hollins of Columbia, South Carolina and Rhanetta Benton and husband, Charles of Allen, Texas; nephews and nieces, Gregory Hollins and wife Jovita, Darryl Hollins, Michele Cooper and husband Stacy and Elonda Johnson and husband Jared; and numerous other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of North Texas, 8411 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020