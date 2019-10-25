Home

First Baptist Church
626 W 21st Ave
Gary, IN 46407
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
626 West 21st Ave
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
626 West 21st Ave
Gary, IN
Cherrie Helen Abrams Obituary
Was born on May 23, 1928 in Hope, Arkansas. Cherrie was the second oldest of 9 children born to the late Cherrie and Marcellus Stuart. Cherrie was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Abrams and daughter, Joyce LaVerne Harris. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Cherrie was an entrepreneur and business owner. Cherrie was called home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She leaves to mourn her loving sisters, Lily Faye (Jerry) Price, Wynell Stuart, and Juanita Johnson all of Chicago, Illinois. Five grandchildren Angela (Barry) Ricks of McDonough, GA, Kesha (Christopher) Barkley of Gary, IN, Tiffany (Marvin) Jackson of Atlanta, GA, Sarji Harris of Gary, IN and Aikia Harris of Indianapolis, IN. Special Niece, Barbara Patterson of Chicago, Illinois. A host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church 626 West 21st Ave Gary, IN Visitation 9:00am-11:00. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
