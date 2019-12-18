Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Embassies of Christ
4285 Cleveland Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Embassies of Christ
4285 Cleveland Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Baker-Ursery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Baker-Ursery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl Baker-Ursery Obituary
Cheryl Renee Baker-Ursery (Nacie) Age 62 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019. She retired from Merrillville High School as a secretary. She also was a faithful member for the past 22 years at Embassies of Christ. She is survived by her Husband of 36 years Ivan Dana Ursery. 3 children Ivan Dana Ursery II (Kathelene), Brittany Taylor (Richard), Brianna Hairlson (Paul), 3 grandchildren Ivan Dana Ursery III, Myles Emery Ursery, and Paul Ervin Hairlson II. 8 siblings, Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. All Funeral Services Saturday December 21st, 2019 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 10:00 a.m. at Embassies of Christ 4285 Cleveland Street Gary, IN. Dr. Cedric Oliver Officiating. Burial Oakhill Cemetery Gary,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -