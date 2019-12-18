|
Cheryl Renee Baker-Ursery (Nacie) Age 62 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019. She retired from Merrillville High School as a secretary. She also was a faithful member for the past 22 years at Embassies of Christ. She is survived by her Husband of 36 years Ivan Dana Ursery. 3 children Ivan Dana Ursery II (Kathelene), Brittany Taylor (Richard), Brianna Hairlson (Paul), 3 grandchildren Ivan Dana Ursery III, Myles Emery Ursery, and Paul Ervin Hairlson II. 8 siblings, Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. All Funeral Services Saturday December 21st, 2019 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 10:00 a.m. at Embassies of Christ 4285 Cleveland Street Gary, IN. Dr. Cedric Oliver Officiating. Burial Oakhill Cemetery Gary,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019