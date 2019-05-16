Christopher Loda, 57, died on May 10, 2019 at his Hobart, Indiana home. Christopher was born on August 4, 1961 and raised in Merrillville, Indiana by his mother, Marguerite "June" Loda and father, Alex J. Loda. Christopher will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Monika Loda (Jardine) and his children, Alexander Loda and Ambour Loda. He will also be forever remembered by his sisters, Dawn Loda, Alexis (Craig) Morley and Robyn Loda; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Christopher served in the U.S. Navy during six years aboard the U.S.S. Bradley. He worked as a millwright at Cargill for twenty-four years, and was a member of the USW Union. Christopher coached T-Ball and baseball for both his son and daughter at Hobart Little League, and as a barbershop quartet lover, enjoyed his time as a former member of Chorus of the Dunes. Christopher was an avid fisherman and loved his dogs, Brutus and Little Bit. Chris was a 1979 graduate of Merrillville High School. Visitation for Chris will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Military honors will take place at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on May 16, 2019