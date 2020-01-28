|
Christ Michael Christoff, age 73, passed away on January 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Myrna, son, Andrew (Christine) Paterson, daughter, Anita (John) Skomac, four sisters, Cathy (Steve Leisenheimer) Christoff, Mary Ellen (Joe) Shestak, Tina (Mark) Sertic, and Joanie (Joe) Skotnicki, seven grandchildren, Zack Czekala, Drew Paterson, favorite granddaughter, Samantha Skomac, Johnathon Skomac, Michael (Sarah) McMahigal, Andrew Rinehart, Tyler Takeuchi and his constant companion, Mollie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Mary Christoff. We will celebratre Chris' life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com. To honor Chris, please donate blood.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020