Christine Cranford age 67 formerly of Gary,In passed away Monday April 29,2019. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and as a Housekeeper until retiring at the age of 58 due to work related injuries. Christine was a loving kind hearted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memories loving husband Richard T. Cranford SR, 2 daughters Lutrice Williams and Anna Ulmer, son Richard T. Cranford JR, sister Loretta Brewer 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren host of other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday May 11,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019
