Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian Valley Baptist Church,
1910 Adams Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
1910 Adams Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dabney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Dabney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine Dabney Obituary
Christine Dabney, 70 years old, was called to heaven on January 13, 2020. She was a faithful member of Christian Valley Baptist Church where she served as an usher. Christine was employed at Southshore Health & Rehabilitation. Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughters Twinkle Patterson and Montena Harris; grandchildren Kristine Patterson, Alexis Jones, and Donnell Harris Jr.; 4 sisters; 4brothers, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street Gary, IN. Pastor De'Wan Bynum officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -