Christine Dabney, 70 years old, was called to heaven on January 13, 2020. She was a faithful member of Christian Valley Baptist Church where she served as an usher. Christine was employed at Southshore Health & Rehabilitation. Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughters Twinkle Patterson and Montena Harris; grandchildren Kristine Patterson, Alexis Jones, and Donnell Harris Jr.; 4 sisters; 4brothers, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street Gary, IN. Pastor De'Wan Bynum officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020