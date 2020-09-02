Christine Johnson was born on November 14, 1961 in Gary, Indiana to Edna Mae Johnson and Cleo Johnson Sr.



Christine attended Martin Luther King Academy in Gary, Indiana. She worked Michigan City Bakery and Holiday Inn Hotel. Christine enjoyed spending quality time with her family, shopping, watching Lifetime movies and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital. In her pastime she would go to Blue Chip Casino.



Christine Johnson departed this life on August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death her parents; one brother Daniel Johnson Jr.; grandparents Lucille Harris and Henry Harris Sr. and also the love of her life Willie B. Ferguson Jr.



She leaves to cherish nine children, Vincent White and Valerie White both of Charleston, Illinois, Shalonda Mathews and Ebony Macon both of Markham Illinois, Shaunte' Macon of South Bend, Indiana, Shanee' Macon of Michigan City, Indiana, Christina Torres and Mariah Torres both of Osceola Indiana, Titus Ferguson of St. Paul Minnesota; ten siblings, Aquilla 'Julius James of Gary, Indiana, Carolyn Johnson of South Bend, Indiana, Sheila "Marlon" Barnes of California, LaDonna "Nicolas" Cooper of Gary, Indiana, LaShaunder "Jervean" Gates of Merrillville, Indiana, Cleo Johnson Jr. of Gary, Indiana, Richard "Stacey" Johnson of Minnesota, Dion Johnson of Lafayette, Indiana, LaTroy Jones of Gary Indiana and LaTrail Johnson of Gary, Indiana and twenty-four grandchildren, five great grandchildren; a host of family and friends.





