Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
Christine Reid Obituary
Christine "Chris" Reid, age 74 of Merrillville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Survived by 2 sisters, Gwendolyn Reid-Bailey of Merrillville and Theodora (Elbert) Williams of East Chicago; 1 niece, Talisa (Larry) Roberts of Houston, TX; 3 nephews, Dion (Paula) Marion and Dushaun (Nicole) Williams both of Houston, TX, Dr. Eric Williams of Indianapolis and host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Gussie and Johnnie Mae Reid; sister, Rosie Lee Harmon; brother, Willie J. Reid; nephew, Derrick Williams.

Funeral Services will be held: Monday, August 5, 2019 11am Hinton and WIlliams Funeral Home 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago. Rev. Patrick Gillis officiating. Interment at Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 Hinton and Williams Funeral Home from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Hinton and Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Reid family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
