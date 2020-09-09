1/1
Christopher David Nunn
Christopher David Nunn (Chris) was born June 6, 1966 in Gary Indiana to loving parents Hermon Jr. and Lucille Nunn. Chris peacefully made his transition to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020 at Hospice of the Calumet Riley House. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with funeral services to follow at 11:00am. All services will be held at Open Door Church of God Refuge In Christ, 2134 West 5th Avenue, Gary Indiana. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park 3815 West 39th Avenue, Hobart IN. Due to COVID19 masks and social distancing are required.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
