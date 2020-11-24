Chris, I will always remember our final conversation on your birthday. The good times from being teenagers to adulthood, neighbors to miles away, how we simply chatted about life and memories. You held on a good while and your spouse, children and their mothers are forever being thought of. I am so sorry to hear you have left us, but you have gained your wings and will be rejoicing with your Rev. Youngblood, Tuffy and of course Ms. McNeil(Mom). You will be missed, now RIP!

R&B Davis