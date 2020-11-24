1/1
Christopher E. Youngblood
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Eric Youngblood was born to Mary and the late Tommy Youngblood on May 11, 1966.

He attended Lew Wallace High School. He held jobs at Truckstops of America, various restaurants, and H.M.S. Waterblasting Company. His real dedication and passion was his expertise of working on cars. Along with his father's teaching and his self-learned skills, he was always fixing on car's. He had every tool you could think of and knew which drawer or bag each tool was in.

Chris was a good-hearted, fun-loving person to be around and always supportive of his family. He loved people and loved to pull out a grill to barbecue and have a "nip" as he would say.

Chris passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his son, Christopher "Tuffy" Youngblood ~ his father, Tommie Youngblood ~brother, Tony Youngblood.

He leaves to cherish his memory ~his dedicated, loving, soulmate of 27 years, his wife, Tracey. Daughters ~ Chrishawnda and Ta'Niya Youngblood, and Channon Youngblood. Step-Daughter, Bianca Pirtle. Sons ~ Christopher and Chance Youngblood. His Pride and Joy~Grandson, Ja'Hari Christopher Chandler. Mother, Mary Youngblood. Brother, Greg Youngblood. Mother-in-Law, Constance Russell, Sister-in-law, Carmen Russell. Brother-in-laws, Lawrence and Marlon Russell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Funeral Services are private. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 23, 2020

Forever in my Heart! Rest in Heaven!
Lady
Family
November 20, 2020
Tracey, you and I have been friends for forty five years and I thank God for our friendship. It's been an honor to have watched you as a Godly woman, valuable to your husband, a helpmate and the mother of his children. Your actions have shown how much you meant to Chris and love the Lord.
Salute
Karla Greenlaw
November 19, 2020
Uncle Chris, you have crushed my heart. I'm glad to know you're no longer suffering & can rest in peace! Thank you for always including me, treating me like I was one of your own & never making me feel like an outsider. Your memory forever lives on, continue to watch over us all, as you'll surely be missed & forever loved! ❤
De'Jane'e Dumas
Family
November 19, 2020
To it with my deepest sympathies to see MY brother leave me. Although we were not blood related you have always been the greatest brother a girl could have. Im gonna miss you, until we met again. I love you!
Shaunetta McNeil
Sister
November 17, 2020
Chris, I will always remember our final conversation on your birthday. The good times from being teenagers to adulthood, neighbors to miles away, how we simply chatted about life and memories. You held on a good while and your spouse, children and their mothers are forever being thought of. I am so sorry to hear you have left us, but you have gained your wings and will be rejoicing with your Rev. Youngblood, Tuffy and of course Ms. McNeil(Mom). You will be missed, now RIP!
R&B Davis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved