Christopher Eric Youngblood was born to Mary and the late Tommy Youngblood on May 11, 1966.
He attended Lew Wallace High School. He held jobs at Truckstops of America, various restaurants, and H.M.S. Waterblasting Company. His real dedication and passion was his expertise of working on cars. Along with his father's teaching and his self-learned skills, he was always fixing on car's. He had every tool you could think of and knew which drawer or bag each tool was in.
Chris was a good-hearted, fun-loving person to be around and always supportive of his family. He loved people and loved to pull out a grill to barbecue and have a "nip" as he would say.
Chris passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his son, Christopher "Tuffy" Youngblood ~ his father, Tommie Youngblood ~brother, Tony Youngblood.
He leaves to cherish his memory ~his dedicated, loving, soulmate of 27 years, his wife, Tracey. Daughters ~ Chrishawnda and Ta'Niya Youngblood, and Channon Youngblood. Step-Daughter, Bianca Pirtle. Sons ~ Christopher and Chance Youngblood. His Pride and Joy~Grandson, Ja'Hari Christopher Chandler. Mother, Mary Youngblood. Brother, Greg Youngblood. Mother-in-Law, Constance Russell, Sister-in-law, Carmen Russell. Brother-in-laws, Lawrence and Marlon Russell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Funeral Services are private. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
.