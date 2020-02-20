|
Christopher Lewis Willis passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was born November 30, 1951, in Peoria, IL, the first and beloved child of Martha L. Willis and Russell A. Willis, both of whom preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Portage High School in 1969, where he was active in the drama department and played baritone in the band. He graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, earning a degree in the Theater Arts. He worked in many fields in his life -- as a home improvement store manager in Fort Wayne, as a theater manager in Columbia City, IN, as a theater lighting technician in Indianapolis, in computer programming and teaching at Crane Defense in Bloomington, and as a computer network analyst for an international industrial glass company. He retired early and aided in the care of his mother for many years. He was a caring mentor for his nieces as they navigated higher education and he aided his siblings when they were in need. He lived many places, held numerous and varied positions, enjoyed traveling the world and was a chess enthusiast. He loved cats and always had a feline companion. In recent years he liked to bake oatmeal cookies and present boxes of cookies to friends and relations.
He is survived by his four siblings, Russell A. Willis, III (Lisa Sagrati), of Tucson, Arizona; Lucius S. Willis (MaryBeth), of Vestal, N.Y.; Margaret L. Willis (David Canright), of Chesterton, and Edward H. Willis (Marc Molomot), of Bronx, N.Y.
Also surviving are his nieces, Ahilya M. Willis, Vaishali F. Willis, Abigail M. Willis Canright, Sarah Austrin-Willis, and his nephew Benjamin Austrin-Willis, along with many cousins.
Per his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020