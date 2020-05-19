Christopher M. Abegg
Christopher M. Abegg, age 47, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Christopher is survived by his son: Elijah H. Abegg; parents: Henry and Rebecca Abegg; girlfriend: Amanda McCormick; brothers: Samuel H. (Erin) Abegg and Jon (Jazmine) Abegg; sister: Katie (Ben) Hanson; nephews: Myles, Sabastian and Naylan; nieces: Hayden and Neely; great-nephew: Levi; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Harold and Jaquelyn Abegg; and maternal grandparents: Manuel and Marie Perez.

Christopher loved his son and being a dad. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, the outdoors and playing soccer as a kid. He was a member of Laborers Union Local 81 since 1991.

Funeral Services will be private with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

To view and/or sign Christopher's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 19, 2020.
