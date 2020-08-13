1/1
Christopher Michael Kuehl
ATI (AW/SW) Christopher "Topher" Michael Kuehl passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in 1987 in Philadelphia, PA., where his love of the Philadelphia Eagles began. Christopher joined the US Navy in 2013. During his highly decorated 7 years of service he received numerous service unit and campaign awards as well as two Navy Achievement Medals and the Navy/Marine Corp Commendation Medal (posthumously). Christopher started his life of service at a young age. He was very active in church from elementary school through college. In Albright College, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), a service fraternity. There, he received a BS degree in 2010. From the time that he was a young boy, Christopher had a love for the outdoors. He always loved going fishing, camping, and hiking. Upon joining the Navy, he found a love for bowling, billiards, and travel. He always brought his parents, siblings, grandparents, and cousins gifts from around the world. Especially near and dear to him were his nieces and nephews; Anthony, Jada, Zoe, Tre, Aria, Lilly, Cooper, Tank, Jamison, Baby Girl (Sept. 2020), and Christyl Marie Kuehl (Oct. 2020). Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William J. Carey Sr. AOC USN (Ret), paternal grandmother, Barbara Kuehl, aunt Marie Uslin, and cousin Dominick Uslin. Christopher is survived by his parents, Tom and Sandi, siblings Reilly (Mercedes), Tommy (Sky), Evan (Claire), Emily (Andrew Calderon) and Ryan Rice (Bailie), maternal grandmother Phyllis Carey, paternal grandfather William Kuehl, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and the extended families of Penrose and Glover, as well as many shipmates. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, Illinois, 60564. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date. Donations in Christopher's memory may be made to House In the Woods Military and Family Retreat at 217 Skunk Hill Rd. Lee, ME 04455. www.houseinthewoods.org; Info; 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
