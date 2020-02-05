Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1917 Carolina St.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1917 Carolina St
View Map
Clara Mae Gammon

Clara Mae Gammon nee Moore age 95 passed away at Methodist Hospital Southlake on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was a former resident of Memphis, Tennessee and later moved to Gary, Indiana. Clara was a member of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Mother's Board, Sunday School, and Love & Sonshine unit of the PNBC. Preceded in death by husband Tyler Gammon Sr., parents Bennie and Roberta Moore; 3 brothers Robert Moore, Bennie Moore Jr., and Roosevelt Moore. She is survived by 6 loving children Juanita (Samuel) Benton, Tyler (Evelyn) Gammon Jr., Doris Wilson, Robert (Brenda) Gammon, Wilma Gammon-Lane, and Edward (Grace) Gammon; brother, Rev. Lloyd C. Moore, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9 to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all services at the New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Rev. W.N. Reed, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
