|
|
Clara Mae Gammon nee Moore age 95 passed away at Methodist Hospital Southlake on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was a former resident of Memphis, Tennessee and later moved to Gary, Indiana. Clara was a member of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Mother's Board, Sunday School, and Love & Sonshine unit of the PNBC. Preceded in death by husband Tyler Gammon Sr., parents Bennie and Roberta Moore; 3 brothers Robert Moore, Bennie Moore Jr., and Roosevelt Moore. She is survived by 6 loving children Juanita (Samuel) Benton, Tyler (Evelyn) Gammon Jr., Doris Wilson, Robert (Brenda) Gammon, Wilma Gammon-Lane, and Edward (Grace) Gammon; brother, Rev. Lloyd C. Moore, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9 to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all services at the New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Rev. W.N. Reed, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020