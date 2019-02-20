Mother Clara S. Noel was born on January 30, 1942 in Union Town, Alabama to Isaac Sr and Mary Sue Burnett. She moved to Gary, Indiana in 1955 and graduated from Frobel high school in 1960. In 1973 Mother Noel began working for U.S Steel and retired after 32 years in 2005. She was preceded in eternity by her parents, Isaac Sr and Mary Sue Burnett; sisters, Julia (Oscar) Sangster and Viola (Jeremiah Sr.) Coleman; and daughter Tracy Noel. Shortly after she moved to Gary, Indiana she joined Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Hardy. Mother Clara was surrounded by family and friends the day her heavenly father called her home, February 13th 2019 at 11:29 pm. Left to honor her memory and legacy are her four caring children, Gary L. Burnett, Lester Noel, Greta (Marvin) Noel-Jones, Latonya (Earl) Noel-Burks; siblings, Susie (Walter Jr.) Trout, Johnnie (John) Rodgers, John (Katherine) Burnett Sr., Isaac (Lucille) Burnett Jr.; grandchildren Brianna Burnett, Margretta (Reginald) Flemming, Talisha Burnett, Santia Burnett, Markita Jones, Taria Burnett, India Burnett, Jonathan Nunn, Alexis Nunn, Earliyah Burks; 7 great grandchildren; special niece, Verlina Coleman, special family friend Damita Griswold and a host of adored family and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at Morning Star MB Church 2075 Kentucky Street Gary, IN. Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM with Pastor Hollis Manna officiating. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Chapel Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary