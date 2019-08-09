Clara Teresa (Chatman) Groce was born on April 15, 1933 to Rev. Bert Moore and Ella Bell (Wesley) Moore in Talladega, AL. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Alabama State University and her Master's Degree from Columbia Teachers College NYC in Education.



Her career in education includes teaching at the nationally acclaimed Alabama Institute for the Blind and in the Talladega City School System in Talladega, AL. After moving to Gary, IN, she taught at Froebel High School and Beckman Jr. High School before retiring from Pulaski Jr. High School in 1996. With over 30 years as an educator, Clara touched the lives of so many.



She was a caring and loving mother who dedicated herself to service. Her faith led her to help many less fortunate children who looked to her as a mother figure.



Clara was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated since being initiated in 1957 and most recently with Zeta Theta Zeta Chapter until her health began to fail. Fondly known by her "Blue" name, "Rockin Robin," she helped usher many into Zeta's sisterhood.



On August 4, 2019, Clara's journey ended, and she took her place to become a watchful eye over those whom she loved. She leaves to remember her time on this earth five children: Ella Vanessa Groce, Wesley Groce (Aldina), Angelo Groce (Serita), Angela Stockdale and Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Robert); a granddaughter she raised, Alexandria Martin (Nichols); one sister, Vanzetta Bowie Whittaker; 23 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, many Sorors, Fraternity brothers and others that loved her.



There will be a visitation on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Williams Chapel Church of God in Christ, 2201 Tennessee St., Gary, Indiana 46407. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anthony K. Williams officiating. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019