1/1
Clarence Colby
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Colby was born August 9, 1945 in Gary, IN to Amasa G. Colby, Sr. and Willie Ruth Colby (Brownfield). He was the youngest of nine children. He traded his earthly home for a heavenly home as he transitioned on his birthday, August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings; 5 sisters; Willie Ruth, Cecil, Emma, Bernadine and Gloria; 3 brothers; Amasa, Arthur and Frank Colby; and daughter, Angela Weaver. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of '63. He had 26 years of dedicated and honorable service on the Gary Police Department in addition to 15 honorable and dedicated years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. He, his wife Mable and nephew Joseph Pittman II were the owners of "Time To Eat BBQ" restaurant. Clarence was a loving husband and father. He leaves to cherish his memories loving and devoted wife, Mable Colby; son Reginald (Ardina) Colby; daughters: Dr. Tara Colby (Terrance) Fountain, Tasha Hogan, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 20,2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 3140 W 21st Ave, Gary, IN 46404. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face masks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved