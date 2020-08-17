Clarence Colby was born August 9, 1945 in Gary, IN to Amasa G. Colby, Sr. and Willie Ruth Colby (Brownfield). He was the youngest of nine children. He traded his earthly home for a heavenly home as he transitioned on his birthday, August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings; 5 sisters; Willie Ruth, Cecil, Emma, Bernadine and Gloria; 3 brothers; Amasa, Arthur and Frank Colby; and daughter, Angela Weaver. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of '63. He had 26 years of dedicated and honorable service on the Gary Police Department in addition to 15 honorable and dedicated years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. He, his wife Mable and nephew Joseph Pittman II were the owners of "Time To Eat BBQ" restaurant. Clarence was a loving husband and father. He leaves to cherish his memories loving and devoted wife, Mable Colby; son Reginald (Ardina) Colby; daughters: Dr. Tara Colby (Terrance) Fountain, Tasha Hogan, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 20,2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 3140 W 21st Ave, Gary, IN 46404. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face masks.