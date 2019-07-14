|
Clarence passed away on July 5, 2019 in Gary, IN. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963 and began a career with the Gary Steel Mill in 1964 and later joined the City of Gary Police Department in 1971. Clarence leaves behind to cherish his memories: four children, Michael Ford, Michelle (George) Hinton, Clarence P. Ford, and Lawan (Bianca) MacDonald; siblings Imer Jean Crocket, Robert Ford (Pamela), and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing and service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM with Pastor Clarence J. Harris, Sr. Officiating. He will be laid to rest at Fern Oak Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 14, 2019