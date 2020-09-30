1/1
Clarence Hogue
Clarence "Clank" Hogue, 77, of Gary, Indiana, passed away, September 23, 2020. Proceeded in death by parents Demetrius and Mallie Hogue; bother Alvin Hogue and sister Juanita Barber; sons Jeffrey Hogue and Clarence Hogue Jr. He was born in Joliet, Illinois, August 16, 1943 and graduated from Joliet Central High School. He was married to his loving wife Sylvia Hogue, August 26, 1978 of 42 years. He was survived by brothers Lee; Kelvin (Carrie) Hogue and Demetrius (Geraldine) Hogue; Sister Naomi MaGowan. Children Timothy (Robbie) Hogue; Todd Hogue; Sheila (Glen) Walls; Charles (Crystal) Hogue, Darrel Allen Sr.; Kevin Gaskin-Hogue; Myla (Pierre) Simeon; Montae Hogue; Michael (Nicole) Hogue, 32 Grandchildren, and 19 Great Grandchildren. And a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Christian Valley Church 1910 Adams Street Gary IN. Viewing 9:00-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
