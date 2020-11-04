Clarence McGee, Jr., AKA Buster, was born on December 13, 1943, to the union of the late Elder Clarence McGee and Freddie Mae Tyler-McGee in Ruleville, Mississippi. He graduated from Ruleville High School, Ruleville, MS. Clarence moved to Gary, IN, and on June 13, 1964, he married his sweetheart, the love of his life, Minnie Sharp-McGee, who was from Cleveland, MS. Clarence was gainfully employed in the steel-making industry for 40 years from which he retired in August 2003. Clarence accepted Christ as His Lord and Savior and became was a member of New Bethel Fellowship COGIC, where he served under the pastorage of Overseer, Doctor Kevin N. Warren. Clarence McGee, Jr., peacefully departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elder Clarence, Sr., and Freddie Mae Tyler-McGee, one brother, Charles McGee, and two sisters, Lois McGee-Byrd and Johnnie Ruth McGee-Ford. Clarence's memory will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Minnie McGee; two sons, Dr. Michael A. (Asia) McGee, and Kenyatta Dante McGee; two granddaughters, Sanaa and Mikayla McGee; four sisters, Wiltha (Pastor Willie) Winfrey, Gloria (Jeffrey) Williams, Pearl (Elder James) Hairlson, and Shirley (Karl) Fry; two brothers, Jesse (Joyce) McGee, and Alonzo (Denise) McGee; one uncle, John McGee; "favorite cousin," Minister Darlene Liddell-Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation, Friday, November 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. for Public viewing and Family gathering from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Visitation, Saturday November 7, 2020 from 10:00a.m. -11:00 a.m. with Homegoing Celebration to follow at promptly at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Fellowship COGIC, 110 West 43rd Avenue. Eulogist: Overseer, Doctor Kevin N. Warren Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.