|
|
Gary, IN – Clarence Taliaferro, age 90, of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his seven children: Eugenio D. Taliaferro, Lutilia T. Taliaferro, Dawn M. Taliaferro-Randle, Trina M. Taliaferro, Tina M. Taliaferro, Darryl M. Taliaferro, Daria M. Taliaferro-King; five grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Avenue, East Chicago. Visitation one hour prior to service. Bishop Tavis L. Grant, II, Officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019