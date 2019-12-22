Home

Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott Avenue
East Chicago, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott Avenue
East Chicago, IN
Gary, IN – Clarence Taliaferro, age 90, of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his seven children: Eugenio D. Taliaferro, Lutilia T. Taliaferro, Dawn M. Taliaferro-Randle, Trina M. Taliaferro, Tina M. Taliaferro, Darryl M. Taliaferro, Daria M. Taliaferro-King; five grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Avenue, East Chicago. Visitation one hour prior to service. Bishop Tavis L. Grant, II, Officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -