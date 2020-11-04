1/1
Clarence W. Boone M.D. Sr.
1931 - 2020
Clarence W. Boone Sr., MD was born on August 27, 1931, and he departed this world, after a short illness on October 31, 2020. He lived a life of unassuming wisdom, impacting immeasurable people, places, and things during his earthly assignment – consistently moving with the gentle but firm assertion of strength and modest prudence. With Christ at the center of his life, Dr. Boone was a 55-year devoted and committed member of St. Timothy Community Church. He was president of both the Lake County and National Medical Association, Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of Northwest Indiana as well as lifetime memberships in both the NAACP and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Dr. Boone served as President of the Medical Staff of Methodist Hospital, President of the Lake County Medical Society, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Gary Methodist Hospital and National Medical Committee Member of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Due to his legacy of service, the Indiana University School of Medicine unveiled the Dr. Clarence Boone Lecture Room on the Indiana University Northwest campus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mae Frances Marion, and William Marion; his brother James Boone; and his daughter Terri Elaine Boone. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Blanche Lane Boone, two sons, Clarence Wayne Boone Jr. (Ann Marie) and Brian Kevin Boone (Lisa), seven grandchildren (Michael, Melony, McKinley, Marisa, Matthew, Aniya, and Alayna, one great granddaughter, Aaliyah, and one sister-in-law, Linda Nash (Billy). Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020. from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with family hour 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at.11:00 a.m. All services at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. Attendance will conform to current COVID-19 guidelines. Live streaming of the funeral service is available by visiting www.sttimothychurch.org. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Timothy Community Church Scholarship Fund.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

November 3, 2020
My condolences to the family. Doctor Boone will be greatly missed. GOD will give you strength at this time of great sorrow. He saved my life more than once. I will never forget him. May he rest in heaven.
Zenobia Hodges
Friend
