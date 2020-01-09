|
|
Claude "Plug" Johnson age 81 of Gary ,In passed away Monday December 30,2019. He was a graduate of Russell County High School. He retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago,In in 1989.Claude "Plug" Johnson departed this earthly life on December 30, 2019 and is preceded in death by his father Frank Johnson and his brothers, Curtis Harris & Colton (Martha)Johnson.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years Josephine B. Johnson of Gary, In., his children, Margaret Ann (Holland) Fluellen, Jacqueline (James) Crawford, Claude Johnson, Jr., Valerie A. Johnson, Emery (Sylvia) Johnson, Christopher T. Johnson, Kerry 'Maine" Johnson and two siblings brother, Rev. Jesse N. (Jeffie Pearl) Johnson of Gary, IN and one sister, Zacharas (Billy)Jakes of Columbus, GA. Thirty grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. A host of in-Laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Wake Friday January 10,2020 10:00 a.m.-11: 00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church 4200 Alder St. East Chicago,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020