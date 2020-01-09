Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church
4200 Alder St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church
4200 Alder St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Claude "Plug" Johnson age 81 of Gary ,In passed away Monday December 30,2019. He was a graduate of Russell County High School. He retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago,In in 1989.Claude "Plug" Johnson departed this earthly life on December 30, 2019 and is preceded in death by his father Frank Johnson and his brothers, Curtis Harris & Colton (Martha)Johnson.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years Josephine B. Johnson of Gary, In., his children, Margaret Ann (Holland) Fluellen, Jacqueline (James) Crawford, Claude Johnson, Jr., Valerie A. Johnson, Emery (Sylvia) Johnson, Christopher T. Johnson, Kerry 'Maine" Johnson and two siblings brother, Rev. Jesse N. (Jeffie Pearl) Johnson of Gary, IN and one sister, Zacharas (Billy)Jakes of Columbus, GA. Thirty grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. A host of in-Laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Wake Friday January 10,2020 10:00 a.m.-11: 00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church 4200 Alder St. East Chicago,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
