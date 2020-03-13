Home

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church
4200 Alder St.
East Chicago, IN
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church
4200 Alder St
East Chicago, IN
Claude Johnson Jr.

Claude Johnson Jr. Obituary
Claude Johnson Jr age 57 of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday March 4,2020. He graduated from Horace Mann High School Class of 1980. He is preceded in death by is best friend in life, his dad, Claude "Plug" Johnson, Sr. and his grandmother, Emma L. Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Josephine B. Johnson, his three sisters, Margaret Ann(Holland) Fluellen, Jacqueline Crawford, Valerie A. Johnson, and three brothers, Emery (Sylvia) Johnson, Christopher T. Johnson and Kerry J. Johnson and his 14 children, Shante, Claudia, Clamae, Lil Jacqueline, Jehmarius, Ashanti, Jehkia, Cajuan, Claude III, Elvin, Queen, Louis, Allia and Nadia. A host of nieces,nephews other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday March 14,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church 4200 Alder St. East Chicago, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020
