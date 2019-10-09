Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Logan Park Assembly of Christ Church
1513 Polk St.
Claudette Shepard Obituary
Claudette Shepard nee Styles passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1964, and a retired employee of US Steel with 31 years of service. Claudette was a faithful member of Logan Park Assembly of Christ Church, kitchen committee, Usher Board, and Sunday School Class 15. She was preceded in death by parents, Roosevelt and Cornelia Styles; husband, Willie Shepard Jr.; 2 brothers, Theodore and Maurice Styles; 3 sisters: Sandra Gorham, Anna Finch, Arlease Sweezer; and 2 sons, Trammel Styles, and Quaylon Shepard. She leaves to cherish her memories loving son, Lance L. Sherpard; 8 grandchildren: Jaylon, Jamar, JaQuay, Tia, Treanna, Khi, Quinn, Trammel Jr; 2 brothers, James and Richard Styles; 2 sisters, Flora Meeks and Margaret McCloud, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12 to 8:00pm family hours 6-8pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at the Logan Park Assembly of Christ Church, 1513 Polk St. Elder Jeffrey Allen, Officiating. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
