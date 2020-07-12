1/1
Claudette Y. Crumpton
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Age 71, departed this life on July 1, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1949 to James Edward Young and Bertha Golden. She was a proud graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School and a faithful member of Israel CME Church. Claudette Crumpton was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia E. Moses. She leaves to cherish her memory her nephew; Marcus Moses and nieces; Veda (Maurice) Roberts and Vera (Mark) Bluiett and a host of family and friends. All services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 with viewing from 9:00am until 11:00am and funeral services following immediately after at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington Street Gary, Indiana 46407. Pastor Octavious Wilson, Officiant. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46408.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Israel CME Church
JUL
13
Funeral service
Israel CME Church
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
TeeTee Claudette you will be missed!
Kesha
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathryn Gillespie Perry
Classmate
