age 85 was born February 24, 1934. She passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019. She moved to Gary, Indiana at the age of 8 in 1942. A lifelong resident thereafter, graduating from Roosevelt High School Class of "1952". Claudia was a member of Church of God, and was baptized at a very young age. She remained a lifelong member thereafter, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. She attended Indiana University where she earned a Bachelor and Master's Degree in education. Claudia retired as a supervisor in the Human Resources Department at NIPSCO with 33 years of services (1957-1990). A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA), Links, Booklovers Club, Gary, Indiana and Jack & Jill. She is preceded in death by her father Lebon Grant, mother Lula Bell Grant and only sibling, Sister Bernice Smith. She is survived by loving and devoted husband Charles D. Brooks, Jr. of 46 years; children Lemuel D. Williams Jr. (Billy), Freya Brown, Linda M. Brooks, Carlton D. Brooks, Glynis K. Brooks, Brandon D. Brooks; niece Jennifer Allen; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. We are eternally grateful to her sister-in-law, Blanche Brooks; her cousin Zenobia Hodges and her caregivers Mary Breland, Darlene Daniels and Darla Phillipps for the support and care they provided during her illness. Visitation Friday August 23, 2019 from 9a.m. -11:00a.m. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 10:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at First Church of God 134 East 43rd Avenue. In lieu of flowers please make donation in her memory to the Gary Educational Development Foundation, Inc. P O Box 641257, Gary, Indiana 46401 or Unity Hospice of Northwest Indiana 8407 Virginia Street Merrillville, Indiana. 46410. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019