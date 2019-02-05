Claudie "Lucille" Lewis, age 83, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on February 3, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1935 in Dell, Arkansas to Claude and Allie Croney.Claudie is survived by her son, James Lewis Jr.; daughter, Joy (Ken) Choate; daughter-in-law, Teresa Lewis; grandchildren, James Boilek, Amber Szynalski, Troy Choate, Sarah (David) DeBoer and Raychel Lewis; great grandchildren, Madelyn DeBoer and Mason Choate. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Lewis Sr.; brothers, John and James Croney and sisters, Mildred Croney and Lorene Raspberry.Claudie was married to James for 63 years and retired from Ball Glass in Dalton, IL. Her favorite past-time was playing cards, especially pinochle, and staying in touch with family and friends all over the country. Claudie lived for her children and grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.A Family Remembrance will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 am Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary