Claudine Stout
Claudine Stout age 89 was born in Mound Bayou, MS. She passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Claudine retired with over 30 years of service from St. Catherine's Hospital. She is preceded in death by parents Linzie and Ella Holmes; siblings Jessie Holmes, Josephine Peten, Paul and Moses Holmes, Nadinola Johnson and William Holmes. Claudine is survived by her husband Roosevelt Stout; children Rochester Holmes, Anthony (Thresia) Stout, Lorenzo (Renitta) Stout, Roosevelt Stout, sisters Geraldine Allman and Beulah Holmes numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren loving daughter-in-law Phyllis Stout, loving sister-in-law Juanita Holmes, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12 noon -8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 626 W. 21st Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Timothy F. Brown officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, IN. Social guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
