Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church
2323 W. 11th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church
2323 W. 11th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayborne Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayborne Winters


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clayborne Winters Obituary
Clayborne Winters age 69 of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Clay was born on November 16, 1949 to Harold "Booster" and Ludora Winters in Tralake, MS. He was a graduate Tolleston High School in 1968 and Indiana University in 1973, with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mildred Eggerson and Victoria Collins. Clay leaves to cherish his loving memories to his wife of 47 years, Brenda Winters, children Justin Winters, Jennifer Winters-Jennings (Calvin), two wonderful grandchildren, Harper and Harrison. Sisters: Bertha Williams (Jessie) and Gladys McInnis along with loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11am at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2323 W. 11th Ave, Gary, IN. Visitation will be from 9am – 10:45am. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating Pastor: Dr. Eric Boone.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -