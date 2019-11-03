|
Clayborne Winters age 69 of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Clay was born on November 16, 1949 to Harold "Booster" and Ludora Winters in Tralake, MS. He was a graduate Tolleston High School in 1968 and Indiana University in 1973, with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mildred Eggerson and Victoria Collins. Clay leaves to cherish his loving memories to his wife of 47 years, Brenda Winters, children Justin Winters, Jennifer Winters-Jennings (Calvin), two wonderful grandchildren, Harper and Harrison. Sisters: Bertha Williams (Jessie) and Gladys McInnis along with loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11am at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2323 W. 11th Ave, Gary, IN. Visitation will be from 9am – 10:45am. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating Pastor: Dr. Eric Boone.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019