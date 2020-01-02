Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Goodwill Baptist Church
5119 Indianapolis Blvd.
East Chicago, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Goodwill Baptist Church
5119 Indianapolis Blvd.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Cleamon Marsh Obituary
Cleamon Marsh, 95, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Merrillville, Indiana. Cleamon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a retiree of Inland Steel Company, and a member of Goodwill Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish precious memories nephews -Samuel Howard (Joyce) and Hilton Harper, Cleamon (Sharon), Dewitt and Gregory Bryant, Barry Henderson, Aaron, Avery, Jefferson, Phillip, Jeffery and Tony Marsh; nieces - Venda (Thomas, Jr.) Young, Deon (Franklin) DeShield, Janice Schine and Bernice Marsh; and a host of grand and great-grand nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.. All Services Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church 5119 Indianapolis Blvd. East Chicago, Indiana. Rev. Cedric Howard Officiating. Burial Fern Oak Cemetery. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020
