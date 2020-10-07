Cleo Lewis age 99 passed away September 30, 2020 and was born January 27, 1921 to the late Cleveland and Erma Lewis in Mount Lebney, LA. He was a retired employee of U S Steel Corp. Cleo is preceded in death by parents, son Bruce Lewis, daughter Elmira Rogers Sisters Ruth Horn, Marley Jackson, Gladys Lewis and Irma Templeton, Brothers Elie Taylor and Clarence Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memories sons Cleotha Lewis of Houston, TX, Climmie (Mercy) Handley of Valparaiso, IN and David (Wanda) Lewis of Gary, IN; daughters Cleaster Lewis, Erma (Marc) Witcher both of Gary, IN and Athenee Taylor of Milwaukee, WI; sister Mildred Watson; extended family Laretta Ford, Amy Echols and Phyllis Tyler and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Graveside services at 11:30a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.