1/1
Cleo Lewis
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo Lewis age 99 passed away September 30, 2020 and was born January 27, 1921 to the late Cleveland and Erma Lewis in Mount Lebney, LA. He was a retired employee of U S Steel Corp. Cleo is preceded in death by parents, son Bruce Lewis, daughter Elmira Rogers Sisters Ruth Horn, Marley Jackson, Gladys Lewis and Irma Templeton, Brothers Elie Taylor and Clarence Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memories sons Cleotha Lewis of Houston, TX, Climmie (Mercy) Handley of Valparaiso, IN and David (Wanda) Lewis of Gary, IN; daughters Cleaster Lewis, Erma (Marc) Witcher both of Gary, IN and Athenee Taylor of Milwaukee, WI; sister Mildred Watson; extended family Laretta Ford, Amy Echols and Phyllis Tyler and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Graveside services at 11:30a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved