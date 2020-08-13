1/1
Clotee Harris
On February 18, 1930, Clotee was born to Cordy Hankins and Bertha Murphy in Duck Hill, MS. She moved to Gary at an early age with her mom and grandmother. She graduated from Froebel School. In 1950, Clotee married Sishman Harris. Together they raised 13 children. Clotee wasn't just a great mom, she was an amazing grandmother, caring aunt, and wonderful friend. She was a woman of great faith who was loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind four sisters, Ora, Ruby, Marcella and Shirley, her children Jesse, Melvin (Claudette), Karen, Mavis (Mark), Reginald, Celena, Monica, Angela (George), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday August 14,2020 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home Family Hour from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday August 15,2020 11:00 a.m. at Tree of Life Baptist Church 2323 W. 11th Ave Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
August 12, 2020
Lita Brown
