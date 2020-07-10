Clyde Sims born November 07 1938, passed at the age of 81 yrs old in Gary Indiana on June 14, 2020. He leave behind his wife, Nellie Sims; children, (Sons), Anthony C. Sims, Michael Sims, Troy Sims, (Daughters) Brenda Mcfield, Lucille Baker, Voncile Sims, Tracey Sims-Williams Natalie Sims and his grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Yvette Wells; his loving grandparents who raise Clyde, Mother Ross and Mother Cile. A memorial will be held Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home, 421 West 5th Avenue,Gary Indiana 46402.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.