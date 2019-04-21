Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Connie Houston
Constance Jean Houston "Connie", age 67, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 25, 1951 in Gary, Indiana to the late David and Audrey Benton. On October 16, 1987 in Merrillville, Indiana she married Richard Houston. She was employed as cardiac technician at Porter Memorial Hospital. In her free-time, she liked to do all sorts of different hand crafts. She also liked to travel and have cookouts with family, friends and neighbors. Connie loved all of her cats, dogs and birds and she was an avid Cubs fan.    She is survived by her husband, Richard Houston; daughters, Tammie Adams-Houston, Carrie Moore, Robin Houston, Autumn (Tom) Cannon; sons, Brian Buckwalter, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Buckwalter, Richard P. (Jessica) Houston; grandchildren, Maria (Paul) Tsiamas, Erica Joelle (Kyle) Lee, Christina Grigoriadis, Brandon Robertson, Cory Houston, Wesley Houston, Riley Buckwalter, Griffin Buckwalter, Kady Buckwalter; brothers, Steven (Mary) Benton, Greg Gaines; many great grandchildren and other loving family members.    She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Audrey Benton; daughter, Lisa Buckwalter; brother, David William Benton, Jr.A funeral service for Connie will take place Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
